BRIEF-Ningbo Sunlight Electrical Appliance lowers Q1-Q3 2016 net loss outlook to be 22.2-17.9 mln yuan

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ningbo Sunlight Electrical Appliance Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 22.2 million yuan to 17.9 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2015 (14.1 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 19.7 million yuan to 16.7 million yuan

* Comments that decreased demand and recording of agency fee on restructuring are the main reasons for the outlook

