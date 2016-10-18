BRIEF-Anhui Deli Household Glass revises Q1-Q3 2016 net loss outlook to be 48-40 mln yuan

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Anhui Deli Household Glass Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 48 million yuan to 40 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (5.2 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 38 million yuan to 26 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales gross profit margin, recording of loss in subsidiary, as well as increased bad-debt provision are the main reason for the outlook

