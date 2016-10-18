FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anhui Deli Household Glass revises Q1-Q3 2016 net loss outlook to be 48-40 mln yuan
October 18, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anhui Deli Household Glass revises Q1-Q3 2016 net loss outlook to be 48-40 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Anhui Deli Household Glass Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 48 million yuan to 40 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (5.2 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 38 million yuan to 26 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales gross profit margin, recording of loss in subsidiary, as well as increased bad-debt provision are the main reason for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Xf1n3J

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

