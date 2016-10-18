FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals revises Q1-Q3 2016 net loss outlook to be 210-230 mln yuan
October 18, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals revises Q1-Q3 2016 net loss outlook to be 210-230 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 210 million yuan to 230 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (37.3 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 28 million yuan to 32 million yuan

* Comments that the recording of impairment loss of investment is the main reason for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5eoaMm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

