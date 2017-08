Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nojima Corp :

* Says it forms business and capital alliance with Sapporo-based cellphone sales agency, Hascom Mobile Corp on Oct. 18

* Says co will acquire totaling 34 percent stake of shares in Hascom Mobile Corp via private placement in Jan. 2017

* Details remains to be determined

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3550

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)