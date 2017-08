Oct 18 (Reuters) - KMH Co Ltd :

* Says it will merge with three wholly owned units, which were mainly engaged in online content business

* Says it updates merger effective date to Dec. 31 from Dec. 6 and updates expected registered date to Jan. 3, 2017 from Dec. 8

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/wyhHJi

