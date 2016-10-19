FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Haruyama Trading plans spin-off apparel sale business to newly established unit; transition to holding company structure
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 19, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Haruyama Trading plans spin-off apparel sale business to newly established unit; transition to holding company structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Haruyama Trading Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Okayama prefecture, as successor preparatory company on Jan. 4, 2017

* Says it plans to transfer its apparel and relating sale business to the newly established unit and restructure itself into holding company, effective on Jan. 4, 2017

* Co's name will be changed to Haruyama Holdings Inc after transition to holding company, effective Jan. 4, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nWk1kg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

