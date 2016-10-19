FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2016

BUZZ-Laird: worst day ever for smartphone supplier on FY warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Laird a supplier to smartphone makers including Apple, dives 47%, on course for biggest one-day drop ever, in heavy volume

** Warns of lower FY profit, saying production growth for mobile devices this year lagging previous cycles and that it has "poor" visibility on order volumes

** Warning follows troubles facing Samsung, which analysts say is a key customer for Laird; Samsung scrapped its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone last week

** By far and away most actively traded stock on FTSE 250 , with 5x 30D avg volume through in <1 hour

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
