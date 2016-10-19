FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TABLE-Daiwa House Reit Investment -6 MTH results
October 19, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Daiwa House Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) 
Daiwa House Reit Investment Corporation 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Aug 31, 2016  ended Feb 29, 2016     to Feb 28, 2017     to Aug 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    9.69                9.66               17.36               17.58
                       (+0.3 pct )         (+3.3 pct )        (+79.1 pct )         (+1.2 pct )
  Net                         3.21                3.18                4.22                5.19
                       (+1.1 pct )         (+1.0 pct )        (+31.3 pct )        (+23.0 pct )
  Div                    4,537 yen           4,501 yen           4,700 yen           4,720 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8984.T

