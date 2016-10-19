TABLE-Daiwa House Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Oct 19 (Reuters) Daiwa House Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Aug 31, 2016 ended Feb 29, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017 to Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.69 9.66 17.36 17.58 (+0.3 pct ) (+3.3 pct ) (+79.1 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) Net 3.21 3.18 4.22 5.19 (+1.1 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) (+31.3 pct ) (+23.0 pct ) Div 4,537 yen 4,501 yen 4,700 yen 4,720 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8984.T