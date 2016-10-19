Moscow vows to hit back in row over Russian TV channel's UK accounts
MOSCOW, Oct 19 Russia has promised to retaliate against Britain after a British state-owned bank said it was withdrawing its services from Kremlin-backed Russian broadcaster RT.
Oct 19 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
* Says it reprimands and fines FXCM Asia Limited HK$4 million ($515,596.80)
Source text in English: bit.ly/2dNASZ0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7580 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MOSCOW, Oct 19 Russia has promised to retaliate against Britain after a British state-owned bank said it was withdrawing its services from Kremlin-backed Russian broadcaster RT.
FRANKFURT, Oct 19 A Lufthansa Boeing 747 jumbo jet with 363 people on board made an emergency landing in Gander, Newfoundland, in eastern Canada on Tuesday after being diverted due to smoke in the cockpit, the German airline said.
Oct 19 Laird Plc, a supplier to smartphone makers including Apple Inc, plummeted in early trading after it warned of lower full-year profit, saying that production growth for mobile devices this year was lagging previous cycles and that it had "poor" visibility on order volumes.