FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Shooter in Afghan army uniform kills, wounds international troops in Kabul
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 19, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

Shooter in Afghan army uniform kills, wounds international troops in Kabul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A gunman in an Afghan army uniform on Wednesday shot and killed at least one international soldier and wounded five at a base in the Afghan capital before being killed himself, an Afghan military official said.

The shooting took place at about 11 a.m., while the international troops were visiting a base in Kabul, said Dawlat Waziri, a defence ministry spokesman.

A spokesman for the NATO-led coalition said officials were looking into the reports but could not confirm the incident.

The suspected attacker was killed when the international troops returned fire, Waziri said. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.