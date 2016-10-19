FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-CME to list Feb. 2018 live cattle futures, options contracts
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 2:26 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CME to list Feb. 2018 live cattle futures, options contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cme Group Inc :

* Says effective November 6, 2016 for trade date November 7 and pending Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulatory review, it will list February 2018 contract month of four Live Cattle Futures and Options contracts

* Says the four contracts are: Live Cattle Futures, Live Cattle TAS Futures, Live Cattle Options, and Live Cattle Calendar Spread Options

* Previously, the Exchange temporarily delayed the listing schedule of additional months of the contracts; effective Oct. 2, the Exchange listed the December 2017 contract month of the contracts

* CME says the exchange will continue to delay listing subsequent contract months of the contracts at this time (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)

