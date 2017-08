Oct 20 (Reuters) - Orient Group :

* Says Orient Group Industry will transfer 16.3 percent stake in it to a Lhasa-based investment company

* Says Orient Group Industry and the Lhasa-based investment company will hold 0 percent and 16.4 percent stake in it respectively after transfer

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QMmS7z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)