Oct 20 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 12.3 percent y/y at 271.6 million yuan ($40.31 million)

* Says it plans to buy 51 percent stake in South East Asia Domestic Appliances for S$382,500 ($275,417.63)

* Says it plans to invest 204 million yuan in equity investment fund

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eaS6oK; bit.ly/2eJKzwv; bit.ly/2eoxENc

