10 months ago
BRIEF-Philippines' Global Ferronickel eyes stainless steel JV with China's state-owned firm
October 21, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Philippines' Global Ferronickel eyes stainless steel JV with China's state-owned firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Philippines' Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc says in a statement

* Signs "memorandum of cooperation" with China's state-owned Baiyin Nonferrous Group Co Ltd

* Baiyin may provide financing for Global Ferronickel's Ipilan mine project in Palawan

* May partner with Baiyin on value-added downstream projects, including stainless steel plant in Philippines

* Stainless steel plant will have 1 million tonnes annual capacity using low-grade nickel Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ebHJi1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
