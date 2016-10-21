FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gunma Bank to issue 10 bln yen worth bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gunma Bank Ltd :

* Says the co to issue First Series Unsecured Bonds with Early Redemption Clause worth 10 billion yen via public offering

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says interest rate of 0.4 percent for the first five years and of six-month euroyen LIBOR+0.44 percent for the last five years

* Says maturity on Oct. 28, 2026

* Says payment date on Oct. 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/lbeOgh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

