Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sun Capital Management Corp :

* Says the president Kenji Maeda's stake in the co is lowered to 3.2 percent from 10.1 percent, during the period from Oct. 22, 2015 to Oct. 3, 2016, after a series of transactions

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/5XdOrr

