Oct 21 (Reuters) - Lushang Property Co Ltd :

* Says its unit to invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned real estate subsidiary in Yantai

* Says the unit to invest 42.5 million yuan respectively to set up property JV in Qingdao, and the unit to hold 85 percent stake in the two JVs respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iLN6qq

