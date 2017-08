Oct 21 (Reuters) - CEC Corecast :

* Says China Electronics Corporation completed transfering 53.5 percent stake in it to China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation on Oct. 19

* Says China Electronics Corporation and China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation holds 0 percent and 53.5 percent stake in it respectively now

