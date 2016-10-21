FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inner Mongolia Yili plans share placement to fund stake buy, domestic and New Zealand projects
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Inner Mongolia Yili plans share placement to fund stake buy, domestic and New Zealand projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd

* Says share trade to resume on Oct 24

* Says it aims to raise up to 9.0 billion yuan ($1.33 billion) in private placement of shares

* Says proceeds to fund stake acqusition, projects in new zealand and domestic dairy projects

* Says part of proceeds to fund acquisition of 37 percent stake in China Shengmu Organic Milk

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2esMTEI; bit.ly/2epqdZT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7630 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
