Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd :

* Says its US-based unit completes full acquisition of 100 percent stake of shares and entire warrants in Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc, on Oct. 21 (U.S.A. Eastern Standard Time), at about $635 million

