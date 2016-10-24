FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Perfect World sees 2016 net profit up 740.5-770.3 pct
October 24, 2016 / 2:26 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Perfect World sees 2016 net profit up 740.5-770.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Perfect World Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 740.5 percent to 770.3 percent , or to be 1130 million yuan to 1170 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 134.4 million yuan

* Comments that the recording of online game investment from another company and increased income from game business as well as film and television business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/9VTl3h

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
