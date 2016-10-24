FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-M&A Capital Partners to take out 3.5 bln yen loan to fully buy RECOF Corporation and RECOF DATA Corporation
October 24, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-M&A Capital Partners to take out 3.5 bln yen loan to fully buy RECOF Corporation and RECOF DATA Corporation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - M&A Capital Partners Co Ltd :

* Says the co plans to use 2.99 billion yen to buy 100 percent stake in a Tokyo-based firm RECOF Corporation, which is engaged in M& A agency and advisory business

* Says the co plans to use 13 million yen to buy 100 percent stake in a Tokyo-based firm RECOF DATA Corporation, which is engaged in publishing business and information offering service

* Says the co plans to take out 3.5 billion loan for the acquisition

* Says effective date on Oct. 27

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/KErnpR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

