Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it has filed an injunction against patent infringement, based on the patent relating to an anti-PD-1 antibody which has been jointly owned with Professor Tasuku Honjo, to the Tokyo District Court on Oct. 24 against MSD K.K.

* Says MSD obtained the manufacturing and marketing approval of Keytruda (pembrolizumab; MK-3475) in Japan on Sep. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wvwla6

