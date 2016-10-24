BRIEF-Changzhou Qianhong Biopharma sees 2016 net profit to fluctuate by -20 pct to 20 pct

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Changzhou Qianhong Biopharma Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 20 percent, or to be 213.7 million yuan to 320.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 267.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment in the new products' market, decreased sales of specification changed Pancreatic Kinionogenase Enteric-coated Tablets, as well as increased sales of specification unchanged Pancreatic Kinionogenase Enteric-coated Tablets and other products are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Md7RPz

