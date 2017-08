Oct 24 (Reuters) - Greatwall Information Industry Co Ltd

* Says share trade to suspend from Nov 1 as company in process to be merged with China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen

* Says Oct 31 is its last share trading day

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e2W5OO; bit.ly/2eCHOKe

