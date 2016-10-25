FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 2:20 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Shen Zhen Mindata Holdings sees 2016 net profit up 700.7 pct to 750.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shen Zhen Mindata Holdings Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 700.7 percent to 750.2 percent, or to be 145.5 million yuan to 154.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 18.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased net profit of digital marketing business by acquisition of three advertising companies, and increased investment income by selling shares in subsidiary are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ju1xWI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

