Oct 24 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Says its unit plans to inject capital of 120 million yuan in a Shenzhen-based biomedical tech firm (target company) as the first round capital injection

* Says the unit will raise stake in the target company to 72.9697 percent up from 60 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AKulWe

