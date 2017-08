Oct 24 (Reuters) - China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says it cuts share issue size to 2.9 billion yuan ($428.30 million) from 3.9 billion yuan

* Says its net loss narrows to 277.0 million yuan in jan-sept from 483.5 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eBfDfr; bit.ly/2dONGRm

