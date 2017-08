Oct 24 (Reuters) - Aeolus Tyre Co Ltd :

* Says it acquired tyre maker, rubber producer from China National Tire & Rubber Co

* Says it acquired 10 percent stake in Pirelli Industrial S.R.L. and sold 80 percent stake in unit to Pirelli Tyre S.P.A

