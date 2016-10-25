FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chongqing Landai Powertrain sees 2016 net profit up 50 pct to 90 pct
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
October 25, 2016 / 3:31 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Chongqing Landai Powertrain sees 2016 net profit up 50 pct to 90 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chongqing Landai Powertrain Corp Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 90 percent, or to be 111.1 million yuan to 140.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 74 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales income from new customers and new products business, as well as enlarged production scale, improved product quality and production efficiency in automobile engine block and other business sectors are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gHTE4d

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

