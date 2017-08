Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sony Financial Holdings Inc :

* Says its wholly owned life issuance unit plans to acquire 14.9 percent stake of shares in an Australian firm ClearView Wealth Limited, at A$145 million

* Says the unit decides to form a business alliance to cooperate with ClearView Wealth Limited

