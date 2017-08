Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to increase by 20 percent to 70 percent, or to be 118.0 million yuan to 167.2 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 98.4 million yuan

* The reasons are improved real estate economic condition and successful external investment

