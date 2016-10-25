FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Shenzhen Clou Electronics announces lawsuit filed by ReneSola Ltd due to contract dispute
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Clou Electronics announces lawsuit filed by ReneSola Ltd due to contract dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co., Ltd. :

* Says a Zhejiang-based energy firm, ReneSola Ltd, filed lawsuit against the co regarding contract dispute

* Says ReneSola Ltd claimed that the co, as the purchaser, didn't catch up with the purchase schedule as contracted

* Says ReneSola Ltd is requesting the co to pay 24.7 million yuan worth loan, 2.1 million yuan as damage, litigation fees and ask the co to continue to perform the contract

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/RTwvQ9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

