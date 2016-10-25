FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ningbo Tech-bank to buy assets of three U.S. firms via newly established unit
October 25, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ningbo Tech-bank to buy assets of three U.S. firms via newly established unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ningbo Tech-bank Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co entered into agreement with MOFA Group LLC and Cooperative Resources International, Inc. to buy assets of MOFA Global B.V., MOFA Global Mexican Division, LLC and MOFA Global,Inc.

* Says the co plans to set up wholly owned unit in the U.S. to undertake the acquisition

* Says the assets are including sales and production business of assisted reproductive technology, products and service of animal reproduction and related personnel

* Says the acquisition price is not disclosed

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bHvzhK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

