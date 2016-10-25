BRIEF-Ningbo Tech-bank to buy assets of three U.S. firms via newly established unit

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ningbo Tech-bank Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co entered into agreement with MOFA Group LLC and Cooperative Resources International, Inc. to buy assets of MOFA Global B.V., MOFA Global Mexican Division, LLC and MOFA Global,Inc.
* Says the co plans to set up wholly owned unit in the U.S. to undertake the acquisition
* Says the assets are including sales and production business of assisted reproductive technology, products and service of animal reproduction and related personnel
* Says the acquisition price is not disclosed
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bHvzhK
