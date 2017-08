Oct 25 (Reuters) - Skyworth Digital Co Ltd :

* Says co completes acquisition of remaining 49 percent stake in LCD component firm Skyworth LCD liquid crystal device (Shenzhen), and holds 100 percent stake in it (co owns 49 percent stake directly and 51 percent stake indirectly via unit)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qUJKzq

