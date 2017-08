Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shandong Meichen Science and Technology :

* Says its Hangzhou Xiaoshan Gardens Group Company Ltd. signed a cooperation framework agreement for eco-city development and construction project with Dayu County Government

* Says the project investment amount is 500 million yuan and the construction period is three years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KGi91L

