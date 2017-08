Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tianjin Keyvia Electric :

* Says it completed fully acquiring Rail Power Systems GmbH and Balfour Beatty Rail Signal GmbH (current name RPS Signal GmbH) from Balfour Beatty Rail GmbH and BICC Holdings GmbH via wholly owned subsidiary Keyvia Germany GmbH

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VgcRSb

