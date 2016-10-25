FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber raises 2016 Q1 to Q3 profit outlook to up 90 pct to 140 pct
October 25, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber raises 2016 Q1 to Q3 profit outlook to up 90 pct to 140 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 90 percent to 140 percent, or to be 115.9 million yuan to 146.4 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to decrease by 30 percent to 80 percent, or to be 12.2 million yuan to 42.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 61.0 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired firms is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/P5GTbh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

