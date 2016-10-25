FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lancy revises Q1 to Q3 profit outlook to 72 mln yuan to 86.4 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lancy Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 72.0 million yuan to 86.4 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 57.6 million yuan to 72.0 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 48.0 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from sales and increased gross margin are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/XfJgYe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

