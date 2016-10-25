BRIEF-Lancy revises Q1 to Q3 profit outlook to 72 mln yuan to 86.4 mln yuan

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lancy Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 72.0 million yuan to 86.4 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 57.6 million yuan to 72.0 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 48.0 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from sales and increased gross margin are the main reasons for the forecast

