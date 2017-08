Oct 25 (Reuters) - Yinbang Clad Material Co Ltd

* Says it receives letter of intent to supply Valeo Thermal around 2 billion yuan ($295.16 million) worth of aluminium-related products from 2017-2021

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eN4jKN

