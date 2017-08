Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up project JV to invest in food processing industrial park with investment at 2.36 billion yuan ($348.29 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eAPOxm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)