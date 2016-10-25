PRESS DIGEST-Australian News - Oct 26

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)
Four dead at Ardent Leisure's Dreamworld
AAA downgrade would weigh on confidence: PwC
Fortescue leaps on soaring iron ore futures
Carton & United Breweries 'struggling' to meet demand
THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)
Ten more held in Crown Resorts China hit
Tourism worries as Ardent Leisure shares dive
Rinehart's A$400mln fertiliser deal
Rio Tinto upbeat on Oyu Tolgoi expansion
THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)
DEXUS Property forecasts solid rental growth
Bendigo Bank says passing on RBA rate cuts 'not realistic'
Reporting by Jamie Freed