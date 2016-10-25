FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST-Australian News - Oct 26
October 25, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Australian News - Oct 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL REVIEW (www.afr.com)

Four dead at Ardent Leisure's Dreamworld

bit.ly/2fd5qYB

AAA downgrade would weigh on confidence: PwC

bit.ly/2e81jbU

Fortescue leaps on soaring iron ore futures

bit.ly/2eDE764

Carton & United Breweries 'struggling' to meet demand

bit.ly/2dTKt38

THE AUSTRALIAN (www.theaustralian.news.com.au)

Ten more held in Crown Resorts China hit

bit.ly/2dTL3h7

Tourism worries as Ardent Leisure shares dive

bit.ly/2esfZ8P

Rinehart's A$400mln fertiliser deal

bit.ly/2dTJSyo

Rio Tinto upbeat on Oyu Tolgoi expansion

bit.ly/2eIVBPu

THE SYDNEY MORNING HERALD (www.smh.com.au)

DEXUS Property forecasts solid rental growth

bit.ly/2ePifFz

Bendigo Bank says passing on RBA rate cuts 'not realistic'

bit.ly/2e84H6S

Reporting by Jamie Freed

