Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Jinxinnong Feed Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to invest 30 million yuan in its wholly owned sub-subsidiary, a Shenzhen-based breeding technology firm

* Says the co to directly hold 75 percent stake in the breeding technology firm after the investment

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/NK7TTz

