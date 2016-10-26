FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shenzhen MTC expects 2016 net profit to fluctuate -5 by to 15 pct below I/B/E/S estimates
October 26, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen MTC expects 2016 net profit to fluctuate -5 by to 15 pct below I/B/E/S estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shenzhen MTC Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -5 percent to 15 percent, or to be 328.4 million to 397.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 345.6 million yuan

* Says that increased sales revenue, informatization popularity, improvement of automatic management level and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

* 2016 reported net profit of 428.2 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kUwLIL

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

