BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management to set up two units in Heilongjiang

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Innovation Medical Management Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned sub-subsidiary in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang, which to be engaged in health management business

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned sub-subsidiary in Harbin, Heilongjiang, which to be engaged in pharmaceutical business

* Says the registered capital of the two units to be at 5 million yuan respectively

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZzO2rI; goo.gl/y7OA20

