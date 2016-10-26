FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management to set up two units in Heilongjiang
October 26, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management to set up two units in Heilongjiang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Innovation Medical Management Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned sub-subsidiary in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang, which to be engaged in health management business

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned sub-subsidiary in Harbin, Heilongjiang, which to be engaged in pharmaceutical business

* Says the registered capital of the two units to be at 5 million yuan respectively

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZzO2rI; goo.gl/y7OA20

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

