10 months ago
BRIEF-Samsung Elec says plans NAND chip production in new S.Korea plant
October 27, 2016 / 1:26 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Samsung Elec says plans NAND chip production in new S.Korea plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Says about 500 billion won ($439.74 million) in mid-2 trln won Note 7 earnings impact in Q4 is for components

* Says actively seeking to boost NAND chip production capacity expansion

* Says will aim to start producing V-NAND chips in new S.Korea plant in 2017

* Says focusing on profitability over market share growth for dram business

* Says co-CEO J.K. Shin will make special Note 7 report during shareholder meeting Thursday Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,137.0300 won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
