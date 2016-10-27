FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-New Huadu Supercenter sees 2016 net profit of 180 mln to 250 mln yuan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 27, 2016 / 2:41 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-New Huadu Supercenter sees 2016 net profit of 180 mln to 250 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say '180 mln to 250 mln yuan', not '180 pct to 250 pct')

Oct 27 (Reuters) - New Huadu Supercenter Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to be 180 million yuan to 250 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 373.9 million yuan

* Comments that the income of equity transfer and the performance recording of newly merged company, as well as the closure of losing stores are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5PTRv4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.