CORRECTED-BRIEF-New Huadu Supercenter sees 2016 net profit of 180 mln to 250 mln yuan

Oct 27 (Reuters) - New Huadu Supercenter Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to be 180 million yuan to 250 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 373.9 million yuan

* Comments that the income of equity transfer and the performance recording of newly merged company, as well as the closure of losing stores are the main reasons for the forecast

