10 months ago
BRIEF-Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group sees 2016 net profit down 10 pct to up 10 pct
October 27, 2016 / 2:46 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group sees 2016 net profit down 10 pct to up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 131.4 million yuan to 160.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 146 million yuan

* Comments that increased market competition and increased income from digital musical instrument business, musical education and culture business, movie and TV media business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/F4dKVL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
