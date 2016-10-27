BRIEF-Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group sees 2016 net profit down 10 pct to up 10 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 131.4 million yuan to 160.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 146 million yuan

* Comments that increased market competition and increased income from digital musical instrument business, musical education and culture business, movie and TV media business are the main reasons for the forecast

