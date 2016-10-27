BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies sees 2016 net profit to fluctuate by -20 pct to 10 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 10 percent, or to be 131.3 million yuan to 180.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 164.2 million yuan

* Comments that monthly or quarterly unbalanced molder orders , the structure change of stamping business, as well as the impact of vehicle production and sales volume are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jmm0Hj

