BRIEF-Shenzhen Topway Video Communication sees 2016 net profit up 0-30 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 272.2 million yuan to 353.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 272.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased number of subscribers of HDTV interactive business and cable TV broadband business, as well as decreased operation costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QMNNyz

